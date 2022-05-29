Myers is considered day-to-day with right knee inflammation ahead of Monday's series opener against the Cardinals, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Myers was out of the lineup Sunday against the Pirates after drawing 16 consecutive starts, and he didn't appear off the bench during the team's win over Pittsburgh. Manager Bob Melvin revealed after the game that Myers is dealing with a knee issue, but the 31-year-old would have been available off the bench if needed. If Myers misses additional time, Jose Azocar should see increased playing time in right field.