Padres' Wil Myers: Dealing with arm soreness

Myers was supposed to make a start in right field Monday, but was moved to DH after feeling arm soreness during outfield drills, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Manager Andy Green seemed unconcerned about the arm soreness felt by his right fielder, stating "it's nothing that I think is going to inhibit his next start". Myers felt good enough to hit out of the DH slot Monday and went 2-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.