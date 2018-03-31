Padres' Wil Myers: Dealing with lingering back issue
Myers left Friday's game in the eighth inning of loss to the Brewers due to lingering back stiffness, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Myers downplayed the issue after the game, saying that he had been playing through the injury for a while, and even lobbied to manager Andy Green to keep him in the contest. Green decided to play it safe and remove his outfielder, listing Myers as day-to-day for Saturday's game. With a lefty on the bump for the Brewers, Green may lean towards resting Myers in an effort to get Hunter Renfroe (who abuses southpaws) in the lineup. Either way, it doesn't sound like the slugger's back issue is anything that will require a DL stint in its current state.
