Myers has been dealing with patellar tendinitis recently but could be available off the bench Wednesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Myers isn't in Wednesday's lineup against Pittsburgh after he left Tuesday's game with a right knee injury. Manager Jayce Tingler said that Myers is feeling better Wednesday and could be available off the bench if needed, but the team would prefer to put him in Thursday's lineup as long as he remains on the right track. While Myers' injury will likely linger when he returns to action, the issue doesn't appear to be a particularly high-risk concern, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.