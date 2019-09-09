Padres' Wil Myers: Delivers walk-off hit

Myers went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rockies.

Myers' 10th-inning single drove in Manny Machado to walk it off. The 28-year-old is on an eight-game hitting streak and has been on a tear in September; he's 12-for-22 (.545) with four extra-base hits with five RBI this month.