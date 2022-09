Myers was removed from Sunday's game against the Dodgers in the bottom of the third inning due to neck tightness, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Myers went 0-for-1 with a strikeout to begin Sunday's matchup, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the third inning. The severity of his injury isn't yet clear, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's series opener against the Diamondbacks.