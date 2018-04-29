Padres' Wil Myers: Diagnosed with oblique strain
Myers exited Saturday's game against the Mets with a left oblique strain.
Myers suffered the injury after taking a swing in the fifth inning of Saturday's contest. While the severity of the injury remains unclear, oblique ailments tend to linger, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss some time. He'll be further evaluated Sunday, at which point there should be a better idea regarding a possible timetable. In the meantime, consider Myers day-to-day.
