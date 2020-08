Myers went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, three runs scored and two RBI during Friday's win over the Rockies.

Myers was nothing short of unstoppable at the plate Friday. The red hot 29-year-old doubled and scored in the fourth, hit an RBI double and scored in the fifth, singled and scored in the sixth, then added an RBI single in the eighth. Myers now has nine doubles on the season while batting .297/.376/.613 with 23 RBI.