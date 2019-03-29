Padres' Wil Myers: Drives in both runs in 2-0 win
Myers went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and an RBI single during a 2-0 victory against the Giants on Opening Day.
The 28-year-old only played 83 games last season, but it was still somewhat disappointing to see him hit just 11 homers in 2018. With that in mind, it's a great sign to see him go deep on Opening Day. Myers hit at least 28 home runs and posted 74 RBI in both the 2016 and 2017 seasons. If he stays healthy, owners should expect his third 20/20 season in the last four years.
