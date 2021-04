Myers went 3-for-5 with a homer and five RBI in Monday's 6-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Myers now has a hit in 10-of-11 games to start the season, giving him a .350/.453/..675 slash line. He got the Padres started with an RBI single in the first inning Monday and later clocked a two-run, go-ahead homer in the sixth. The 30-year-old has three homers and 11 RBI on the year.