Myers went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a walk, two runs scored and three RBI in a victory over the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Myers helped San Diego get off to a quick start in the contest, driving in a pair of runs with a second-inning double. He later collected his third RBI of the day on another double in the sixth frame. Myers has collected at least one hit and one walk in each game this season and is slashing .400/.538/.900 with four RBI through three contests.