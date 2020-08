Myers went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a triple on Sunday against the Rockies.

Myers came through with a timely bases-loaded triple in the seventh inning, which cut the Rockies' lead to 9-5. He hadn't taken advantage of Coors Field until Sunday, as he ends the series just 3-for-12 with a double and a triple. For the season, Myers has managed to drive in eight runs and score five times despite a 37 percent strikeout rate in 41 plate appearances.