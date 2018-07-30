Padres' Wil Myers: Drives in two more

Myers went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

For the second consecutive game, Myers drove in a pair of runs with a double. While he only has one home run since the All-Star break, he has managed five doubles, 10 RBI and three runs scored. He'll continue to hit third in the Padres' lineup, which should keep him in prime position to post solid counting stats.