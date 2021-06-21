Myers went 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Reds.

Myers sent a changeup off the right field wall in the thirdthat easily scored both men on base. He would come around to score on what technically was an inside-the-park-homer but was ruled as a triple and then an error. Myers now has four RBI over his last three games after he had gone 16 games without driving in a run before Friday. Overall, the 30-year-old is slashing .254/.326/.428 with eight home runs, 27 RBI, 22 runs scored and four stolen bases