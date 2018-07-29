Padres' Wil Myers: Drives in two

Myers went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Myers came to the plate in the third inning with runners on second and third and came through with a two-RBI double. It was his fourth double and fifth RBI in his past five games. While he hasn't been able to keep up the power surge he displayed to begin July, he has remained productive by recording at least one hit in seven of his last 10 games despite striking out 19 times in 43 at-bats in that span.