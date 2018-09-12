Padres' Wil Myers: Drives in winning run

Myers went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and an RBI in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Mariners.

Myers' ninth-inning RBI double off of Edwin Diaz proved to be the difference in Tuesday's contest. The 27-year-old made his 22nd start at third base, which will replace his status as a first baseman (just two starts this year) while maintaining outfield eligibility for the 2019 campaign.