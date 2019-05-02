Padres' Wil Myers: Dropped to sixth in order
Myers is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Braves.
One day after serving as the Padres' leadoff man, Myers will plummet five spots in the order, marking the lowest he's hit this season. With an 0-for-16 mark and 10 strikeouts in his last five games, Myers isn't seeing the ball well at the moment and could find himself in the No. 6 spot more regularly if he fails to bust out of the slump in the series finale.
