Myers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored during Friday's 6-1 win over the Dodgers.

Myers ended an 0-for-12 drought to lead off the second inning when he took Clayton Kershaw deep to left to tie the game up at one apiece. The 30-year-old has been experiencing some inflammation in his right knee which has likely contributed to his recent struggles, as he was slashing .333/.424/.588 before going hitless over a five-game stretch entering Friday. It's unclear if he's still affected by the knee issue or not but will look to return to his early-season form after finally making some hard contact at the plate.