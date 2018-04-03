Padres' Wil Myers: Exits early Monday
Myers (back) was replaced in the sixth inning of Monday's matchup against the Rockies, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.
Myers missed Saturday's game against Milwaukee with a back issue, and it appears he reaggravated it against Colorado. The injury doesn't appear to be serious, and Myers will likely be listed as day-to-day moving forward. The 27-year-old went 1-for-3 with a home run prior to leaving Monday's game. If Myers isn't able to go Tuesday, look for Hunter Renfroe to get the start in right field.
