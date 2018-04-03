Padres' Wil Myers: Exits early Monday

Myers (back) was replaced in the sixth inning of Monday's matchup against the Rockies, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.

Myers missed Saturday's game against Milwaukee with a back issue, and it appears he reaggravated it against Colorado. The injury doesn't appear to be serious, and Myers will likely be listed as day-to-day moving forward. The 27-year-old went 1-for-3 with a home run prior to leaving Monday's game. If Myers isn't able to go Tuesday, look for Hunter Renfroe to get the start in right field.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories