Padres' Wil Myers: Exits early Monday

Myers (back) was replaced in the sixth inning of Monday's matchup against the Rockies, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.

Myers missed Saturday's game against Milwaukee with a back issue, and it appears he reaggravated it against Colorado. The injury doesn't appear to be serious, and Myers will likely be listed as day-to-day moving forward. The 27-year-old went 1-for-3 with a home run prior to leaving Monday's game. If Myers isn't able to go Tuesday, look for Hunter Renfroe to get the start in right field.