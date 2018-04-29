Padres' Wil Myers: Exits with apparent injury

Myers exited Saturday's game against the Mets in the fifth inning with an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Myers appeared to grab his left side after taking a swing in the fifth inning, and he was subsequently replaced by Matt Szczur. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at this point. Consider him day-to-day for now.

