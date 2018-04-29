Padres' Wil Myers: Exits with apparent injury
Myers exited Saturday's game against the Mets in the fifth inning with an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Myers appeared to grab his left side after taking a swing in the fifth inning, and he was subsequently replaced by Matt Szczur. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at this point. Consider him day-to-day for now.
More News
-
Padres' Wil Myers: Picks up two hits in Wednesday's loss•
-
Padres' Wil Myers: Fills stat sheet Monday•
-
Padres' Wil Myers: Not starting Saturday•
-
Padres' Wil Myers: Returns from DL on Friday•
-
Padres' Wil Myers: Slated for final rehab appearance•
-
Padres' Wil Myers: Ready to begin rehab assignment•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...