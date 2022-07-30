Padres manager Bob Melvin said Friday that Myers (knee) will rejoin the Padres before the end of the team's series against Minnesota, which concludes Sunday, Allison Edmonds of KUSI Sports reports.

Myers has been playing in minor-league rehab games for over two weeks, slashing .292/.320/.583 with four home runs, seven RBI and eight runs in 12 games between Single-A Lake Elsinore and Triple-A El Paso. The veteran has logged considerable time at first base during the rehab stint, and he could see more time at that position upon his return to the majors, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic. Melvin gave some insight about Myers' work at first, stating, "We're just trying to create a little bit more of a flexible and versatile roster."