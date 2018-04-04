Padres' Wil Myers: Expects to return from DL when first eligible
Myers (arm) said he expects to return from the disabled list after a minimum 10-day stay, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
According to Cassavell, Myers saw an arm specialist earlier in the week who diagnosed him with the nerve issue that sent him to the disabled list. Fortunately, the specialist said the issue should heal with a few days of rest, so Myers will get the next 5-6 days off as he waits for the pain to subside. If all goes as planned, Myers could rejoin the Padres April 13, which is when he's first eligible for activation. In the meantime, Cory Spangenberg, Matt Szczur and Hunter Renfroe will be candidates to see extra playing time until Myers is healthy.
