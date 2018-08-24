Padres' Wil Myers: Eyeing Friday return

Myers (nose) expects to return to the starting lineup Friday after drawing a walk off the bench Thursday against the Rockies, MLB.com's AJ Cassavell reports.

Myers missed the Padres' last two contests after taking a grounder off the nose during Wednesday's pre-game routine. The 27-year-old's presence off the bench Thursday helps back his confidence that he will return to the starting nine against the Dodgers on Friday. Myers has started his last seven games at third base, a role he will continue to serve down the stretch.