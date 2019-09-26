Play

Padres' Wil Myers: Feeling fine

Myers (head) said he felt fine Thursday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Myers exited Wednesday's game in the third inning as a result of feeling light-headed, just three days after he suffered a fainting episode. While he reported feeling better and was seen running on the field Thursday, his availability for Thursday's series finale against the Dodgers remains unclear.

