Padres' Wil Myers: Fills stat sheet Monday

Myers went 4-for-6 with a pair of doubles, two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 13-5 win over the Rockies.

Myers has hit the ground running since returning from the disabled list last Friday, going 6-for-14 (.429) with three runs, two RBI and a steal. The free swinger won't maintain his current .346 batting average, but as long as he stays on the field, Myers will provide a rare combination of power and speed -- at the expense of batting average -- that not many players with first-base eligibility can bring to the table.