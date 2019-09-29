Padres' Wil Myers: Flashes speed in loss

Myers went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, a run scored, a triple and a walk in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Myers walked, stole second and scored on Manny Machado's homer in the third inning. Myers also lined his first triple of the year in the first, but he was stranded 90 feet from home. The outfielder hasn't enjoyed much success over the last two weeks, going 3-for-25 with 13 strikeouts in his last 10 games. For the year, Myers has 18 homers, 16 stolen bases, 53 RBI and 58 runs scored in 154 games.