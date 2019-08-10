Padres' Wil Myers: Gets breather Saturday

Myers is out of the starting lineup Saturday against the Rockies.

Josh Naylor gets the start in left field and will bat second against right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez. Myers is 9-for-30 in eight August starts with five RBI and two runs scored. The 28-year-old is slashing just .230/.308/.393 in 287 plate appearances against righties.

