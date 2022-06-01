Myers received a gel injection for his inflamed right knee following Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Cardinals and expects to rejoin the lineup Thursday in Milwaukee, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Myers sat out two straight games with knee inflammation, but he reclaimed his starting role in right field and went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's loss. The 31-year-old seemed to suggest the gel injection was a pre-planned arrangement rather than the result of any setback he experienced, but he was still forced to the bench for Wednesday's 5-2 loss while he waited for the shot to take effect. If Myers ends up needing an extra day to recover from the injection, Jose Azocar could be in line for another start in the outfield Thursday.