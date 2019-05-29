Padres' Wil Myers: Gets leadoff chance

Myers will start in left field and serve as the Padres' leadoff hitter Wednesday against the Yankees.

With primary leadoff man Greg Garcia checking out of the starting nine with southpaw James Paxton on the hill for New York, Myers will climb to the top of the order after batting no higher than fifth since May 1. Myers has struggled to get going at the plate for much of May but has demonstrated a better eye of late, slugging three home runs and logging a 5:7 BB:K over his past six starts.