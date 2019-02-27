Padres' Wil Myers: Gets look in center field
Myers will start in center field and bat cleanup in Wednesday's Cactus League game versus the Diamondbacks.
According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic, Myers will be making his first start in center since 2015 as the Padres look to give him exposure to all three outfield spots in the spring. Manuel Margot, Franchy Cordero and Travis Jankowski are all likelier bets to see more time in center during the regular season, but the Padres seemingly want Myers on hand as a short-term or emergency replacement at the position if any of the aforementioned options should succumb to an injury. Myers should see the bulk of his starts in left field in 2019 while Eric Hosmer and Manny Machado handle full-time roles at first and third base, respectively.
