Padres' Wil Myers: Gives nod to Hosmer deal
Myers gave his approval to the Padres' signing of first baseman Eric Hosmer, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Myers, who hit 30 home runs as San Diego's starting first baseman in 2017, will move back to the outfield to accommodate the Padres' acquisition of Hosmer. He came up to the majors as a right fielder with the Rays, but has played the outfield in just 10 games over the last two seasons.
