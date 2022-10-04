Myers went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 7-4 win against San Francisco.
Neither team was able to score until the Padres put up seven runs in the eighth inning. Myers' 423-foot shot to center field accounted for the final three runs of the offensive outburst. This was the veteran outfielder's first start since Sept. 28, as Jose Azocar and Jurickson Profar have been starting in the outfield alongside Juan Soto of late. Myers has been limited by injuries in 2022 and has only six homers and 39 RBI along with a .260/.313/.390 slash line over 278 plate appearances.