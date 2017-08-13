Padres' Wil Myers: Goes deep yet again
Myers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Dodgers.
The long ball was Myers third in his last four contests, which all followed an ugly 5-for-43 (.116) 12-game stretch. The 26-year-old has gone on power binges like this before, but he will need to cut down on his 29.6 strikeout rate if his batting average is going to come north of .250 again this season. It's tough to peg the young slugger's value when he continues to be extremely inconsistent at the plate. Myers may simply be one of those all-or-nothing power hitters that can carry teams in head-to-head leagues on any given week, but will also provide no returns whatsoever on others.
