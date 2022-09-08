Myers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Diamondbacks.
Myers was hampered by neck tightness earlier in the week, but returned to the lineup Tuesday. He made an impact Wednesday with his fourth homer of the season, taking Arizona starter Tommy Henry deep in the fourth inning to give the Padres the lead for good. Myers has gone just 2-for-14 across five games to begin September. He's slashing .248/.295/.359 with 30 RBI, 22 runs scored, 11 doubles and no stolen bases through 59 contests overall. He should play against most southpaws and the some right-handers.