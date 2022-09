Myers (neck) is starting at first base and batting seventh Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Myers was sidelined by neck tightness the past couple days but will rejoin the starting nine Tuesday. The 31-year-old has a .270/.329/.419 slash line with two home runs, 10 RBI and seven runs scored in 25 games since he returned from a two-month absence due to a knee injury at the start of August.