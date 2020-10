Myers went 0-for-3 with a walk and stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Myers was walked by Walker Buehler in the fourth inning and proceeded to steal second base following a Jake Cronenworth strikeout. The 29-year-old only stole two bags during the regular season and slashed an impressive .288/.353/.606. The veteran also recorded 15 homers and 40 RBI during the regular season as a crucial member to an exciting San Diego team.