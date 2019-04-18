Padres' Wil Myers: Grabs breather
Myers is not in the lineup Thursday against the Reds.
Myers has homered in consecutive games but will give way to Hunter Renfroe in left field for Thursday's series opener. There has been no word of any injury, so the Padres may simply be easing Myers back into action after he missed some time over the weekend with a minor thumb injury.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Changes: Five you need to know
Looking for early-season breakouts you can trust? Aaron Sauceda dives into changes five pitchers...
-
Prospects: Soroka up, Pivetta down
As the Vladimir Guerrero wait continues, another of Scott White's five to stash is poised to...
-
Waiver Wire: Montas looks for real
Frankie Montas shows again Wednesday night that his new splitter has raised his profile as...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...