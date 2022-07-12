Myers (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday.
Myers went on the 10-day IL on June 3, and he's only recently been able to run the bases as a test of his right knee. The veteran last played in a game May 31, so he'll probably require a few rehab appearances before he's cleared to return to the Padres. Myers will likely retain his role as San Diego's starting right fielder upon his return, though he struggled to a .234/.276/.306 slash line over 134 plate appearances prior to landing on the injured list.