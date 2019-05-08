Padres' Wil Myers: Heads to bench

Myers is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mets.

Myers will take a seat on the bench for the second time in five games as he looks to clear his head in the midst of a 3-for-33 (.091) slump over his last 11 appearances. The Padres will go with an outfield consisting of Hunter Renfroe, Manuel Margot and Franmil Reyes from left to right in this one.

