Padres' Wil Myers: Heads to DL

Myers (oblique) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.

Myers left Saturday's matchup early with a left oblique strain, and he'll require a stint on the disabled list before returning to action. He's been diagnosed with a low-grade oblique strain and he expects to be out for around 14 days. Myers was hitting .300 with one home run and three RBI in 10 games prior to suffering the injury. Travis Jankowski looks to replace the injured Myers until he returns to health.