Padres' Wil Myers: Heating up

Myers went 1-for-5 with a double, a walk and a pair of runs scored in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Giants.

Myers doubled for the third consecutive game and now has five extra-base hits over his last six starts following a slow start to September. The 27-year-old did commit his sixth error since taking over as the Friars' primary third baseman Aug. 13, but the club appears committed to the permanent position change.

