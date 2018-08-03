Padres' Wil Myers: Held out Friday

Myers (foot) is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Friday.

As expected, Myers will be on the bench for Friday's matinee after suffering a left foot contusion Thursday. Though he received clean results from post-game X-rays, he is set to undergo an MRI on Friday. In his absence, Hunter Renfroe will draw another start in the outfield.

