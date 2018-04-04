Padres' Wil Myers: Held out Wednesday

Myers (triceps) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.

This comes as little surprise, as Myers isn't expected to return until the weekend. This is the second game in a row he'll miss, however. Cory Spangenberg will move to the outfield Wednesday to fill his absence.

