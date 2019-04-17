Padres' Wil Myers: Hits fifth homer

Myers went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, a run and two walks in San Diego's 8-2 loss to the Rockies on Tuesday.

Myers was one of the lone bright spots at the plate in the game for San Diego, as he reached base in all four of his plate appearances and launched his fifth homer of the season. The 28-year-old is off to a good start in 2019, as he's now slashing .317/.368/.603 over 63 at-bats. This performance also indicates he's fully healthy after a jammed thumb kept him out of the Padres' game on Sunday.