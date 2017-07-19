Padres' Wil Myers: Hits first homer of second half

Myers went 1-for-3 with two walks and his first home run of the second half in Tuesday's loss to the Rockies.

After toying with Myers batting leadoff, manager Andy Green has moved his slugger back into his usual role as the Padres' three-hole hitter. Tuesday's homer was the 26-year-old's 17th of the campaign, and his .252/.332/.460 triple slash is eerily similar to last year's breakout mark of .259/.336/.461. Aside from his pedestrian batting average, Myers has been a four-category contributor this season.