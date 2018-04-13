Padres' Wil Myers: Hits in cage Friday

Myers (arm) hit in the batting cage at "full intensity" Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Myers continues to progress slowly but surely in his rehab program. He still hasn't thrown on the field, but that could happen in the coming days. The former All-Star still seems to be on track to return sometime next week.

