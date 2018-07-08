Padres' Wil Myers: Hits three home runs

Myers went 3-for-3 with three home runs and four RBI in Saturday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

It was his first career three-homer game and the ninth in Padres franchise history, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. Myers had hit just one home run in his first 14 games back from the disabled list, slashing .255/.340/.426 over that span. Arm and oblique issues have limited Myers to just 25 games so far this season, but with better health, he should play close to every day in the second half.