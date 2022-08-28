Myers went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's win over the Royals.
Myers knocked in Josh Bell on a two-run homer in the second inning. It was his second home run in consecutive games and his third on the year. Myers has six hits in his last 18 at-bats, taking his batting average from .248 to .254. He also struck out seven times during that span. Myers has a propensity to strike out (he has more strikeouts than hits and walks combined this season), so his batting average upside is limited. However, he does appear to be getting his power stroke back after sitting on the IL for all of June and July.