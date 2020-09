Myers went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, a stolen base and two walks in Sunday's 7-4 extra-innings win over the Mariners.

Myers provided a three-run blast in the sixth inning to give the Padres their first lead of the contest. He also walked and stole second in the fourth inning. Myers now has 14 homers, two steals, 38 RBI, 33 runs scored and a .298/.365/.624 slash line in 50 games.