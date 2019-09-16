Padres' Wil Myers: Homers, doubles in loss

Myers went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a double and two walks in Sunday's 10-5 loss to the Rockies.

Myers' fifth-inning homer cut the Padres' deficit to one run before the bullpen fell apart in the seventh. The 28-year-old has been on an absolute heater this month, going 20-for-48 (.417 average) with eight extra-base hits and 12 RBI. During that time, he's bumped his season OPS from .706 to .761.